Krane Funds Advisors LLC Purchases 1,641 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,047 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 0.0% of Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 86,982,857 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,689,968,000 after buying an additional 6,810,145 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 69,686,374 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,466,933,000 after buying an additional 1,042,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,745,972 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $13,091,909,000 after buying an additional 289,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Amazon.com by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 42,370,172 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932,192 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,766 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,145.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 94,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,858,105.50. This trade represents a 4.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. The trade was a 4.73 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,011,423 shares of company stock worth $1,249,093,896. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMZN opened at $197.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $193.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.81 and a 52 week high of $215.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 22.41% and a net margin of 8.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.77.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

