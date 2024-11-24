Libor Michalek Sells 77,105 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,491.92. This trade represents a 32.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.

Shares of AFRM opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $70.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

