Libor Michalek Sells 77,105 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Stock

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) President Libor Michalek sold 77,105 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $4,940,888.40. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 159,449 shares in the company, valued at $10,217,491.92. This trade represents a 32.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Libor Michalek also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, November 18th, Libor Michalek sold 100,000 shares of Affirm stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $6,200,000.00.
Affirm Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of AFRM opened at $66.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.87 and a beta of 3.47. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $70.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 12.60 and a quick ratio of 12.60.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Affirm
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affirm during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Affirm by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affirm by 168.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Wedbush upgraded Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Affirm from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.44.
About Affirm
Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.
