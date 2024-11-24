Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) & Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER) Financial Analysis

Bridger Aerospace Group (NASDAQ:BAER – Get Free Report) and Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Bridger Aerospace Group has a beta of -0.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bridger Aerospace Group alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Liquidity Services”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bridger Aerospace Group $66.71 million 2.19 -$77.36 million ($1.37) -1.97 Liquidity Services $336.35 million 2.31 $20.98 million $0.63 40.32

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Liquidity Services has higher revenue and earnings than Bridger Aerospace Group. Bridger Aerospace Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Liquidity Services, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

48.9% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 71.2% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 76.2% of Bridger Aerospace Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.8% of Liquidity Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bridger Aerospace Group and Liquidity Services, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bridger Aerospace Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00

Bridger Aerospace Group presently has a consensus price target of $5.63, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Liquidity Services has a consensus price target of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.30%. Given Bridger Aerospace Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bridger Aerospace Group is more favorable than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Bridger Aerospace Group and Liquidity Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bridger Aerospace Group -40.25% N/A -12.15% Liquidity Services 5.91% 18.47% 10.23%

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Bridger Aerospace Group on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bridger Aerospace Group

(Get Free Report)

Bridger Aerospace Group Holdings, Inc. provides aerial wildfire management, relief and suppression, and firefighting services to federal and state government agencies in the United States. It offers fire suppression services, such as direct fire suppression aerial firefighting support services for ground crew to drop large amounts of water quickly and directly on wildfires. The company also provides aerial surveillance services, including fire suppression aircraft over an incident and tactical coordination with the incident commander through its manned and unmanned aircraft. It operates an aircraft fleet of 18 planes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Belgrade, Montana.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Free Report)

Liquidity Services, Inc. provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination. The company also offers a suite of services, including surplus management, asset valuation, asset sales, marketing, returns management, asset recovery, and ecommerce services. In addition, it operates a global search engine platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing, and agriculture sectors. The company offers products from industry verticals, such as consumer electronics, general merchandise, apparel, scientific equipment, aerospace parts and equipment, technology hardware, real estate, energy equipment, industrial capital assets, heavy equipment, fleet and transportation equipment, and specialty equipment. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridger Aerospace Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.