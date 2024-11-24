Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Raised to $270.00 at Evercore ISI

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $255.00 to $270.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $323.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.92.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

LOW stock opened at $264.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.83. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $196.23 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The firm has a market cap of $150.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,334,678.06. This represents a 41.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. This represents a 30.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lowe’s Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 45,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,877,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 66.1% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Invst LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

