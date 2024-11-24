LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,981 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.6% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,828,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $461,930,000 after buying an additional 579,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,695,361 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $449,175,000 after buying an additional 170,464 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,065,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,886,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 912,538 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,512,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 15.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 907,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after purchasing an additional 120,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LYB stock opened at $83.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $81.45 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.60 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 81.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI raised LyondellBasell Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.70.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.