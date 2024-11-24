MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Acquired by Caprock Group LLC

Caprock Group LLC boosted its holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,999 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of MasTec during the first quarter valued at $5,287,000. Interval Partners LP acquired a new position in MasTec during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,230,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of MasTec during the 1st quarter worth about $748,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of MasTec by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,716 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MasTec in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,052,000. Institutional investors own 78.10% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $166.00 target price (up from $151.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on MasTec from $129.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of MasTec from $123.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of MasTec from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.62.

MasTec Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $142.15 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.06 and a 1 year high of $147.23. The company has a market cap of $11.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.00.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other MasTec news, COO Robert E. Apple sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.27, for a total value of $2,525,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 217,202 shares in the company, valued at $27,426,096.54. This represents a 8.43 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.26, for a total transaction of $348,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,600,592.98. This represents a 5.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,301 over the last three months. 21.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About MasTec

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.