Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 671,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.20% of Mattel worth $12,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Mattel by 584.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mattel by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mattel by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 71.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.87 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Mattel had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 10.24%. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on MAT. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mattel from $18.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Mattel from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc, a toy and family entertainment company, designs, manufactures, and markets toys and consumer products in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as books, content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, American Girl, Disney Princess and Disney Frozen, Monster High, and Polly Pocket brands; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Hot Wheels Monster Trucks, Hot Wheels Mario Kart, Matchbox, and Cars brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other consumer products under the Fisher-Price, Little People and Imaginext, and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

