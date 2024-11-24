Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Mr. Cooper Group worth $11,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 2,483.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 10.5% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,701,000 after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth approximately $476,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COOP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.00.

Mr. Cooper Group Stock Up 1.1 %

COOP opened at $99.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.40. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.03 and a 52 week high of $103.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.47.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.30. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 25.87% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $616.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.09 million. Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total transaction of $2,652,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,391,964.61. This trade represents a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a non-bank servicer of residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. The Servicing segment performs activities on behalf of investors or owners of the underlying mortgages and mortgage servicing rights, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, modifying loans, performing collections, foreclosures, and the sale of real estate owned.

