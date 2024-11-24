Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,990 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of UGI worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in UGI in the second quarter valued at $53,371,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,445,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,766 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 112.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,025,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,013 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 28.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,537,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,014,000 after purchasing an additional 788,457 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in UGI by 135.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,096,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,107,000 after buying an additional 631,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI opened at $28.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.10. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $28.66. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UGI shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.33.

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

