Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Amicus Therapeutics worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 156.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 1,705.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Insider Activity at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $87,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $10,382,718.34. The trade was a 0.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,401 shares of company stock worth $352,038 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $9.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.82 and its 200-day moving average is $10.58. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $14.57. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.68.

Amicus Therapeutics Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

