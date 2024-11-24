Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,301 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Doximity were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Doximity by 40.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Doximity by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Doximity by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Doximity by 324.2% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 22.9% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCS opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.64 and its 200 day moving average is $35.08. Doximity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.96 and a 12 month high of $61.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 55.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOCS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Doximity from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Doximity from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp raised Doximity from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Doximity in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $32.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doximity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.27.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up to date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

