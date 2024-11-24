Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Avior Wealth Management LLC

Avior Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,057 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Natera by 22.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 669,961 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,276,000 after buying an additional 121,809 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in Natera by 73.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 41,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Natera by 514.7% in the 1st quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 34,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after buying an additional 28,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the 1st quarter worth $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Natera alerts:

Insider Activity at Natera

In related news, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total value of $344,439.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 284,741 shares in the company, valued at $36,324,409.37. This represents a 0.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 2,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.53, for a total value of $350,668.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,262.58. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NTRA. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Natera from $121.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Natera

Natera Price Performance

NTRA stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.53. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.62 and a 1 year high of $171.95.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $439.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 26.23% and a negative net margin of 14.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.