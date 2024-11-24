Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Pathstone Holdings LLC

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,878 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,876 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,073.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after purchasing an additional 60,127 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera by 37.9% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 41,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Natera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $478,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $707,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Natera by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 13,622 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 4,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Natera from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Natera from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.59.

Natera Stock Down 1.2 %

Natera stock opened at $167.26 on Friday. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.03 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $439.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.43 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. Analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Natera

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 5,024 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $645,483.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,141,737.28. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail Boxer Marcus sold 9,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total transaction of $1,548,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,552,445.92. The trade was a 49.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,503 shares of company stock valued at $6,325,804 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

(Free Report)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

Featured Articles

