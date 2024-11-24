Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,584 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,295 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $3,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in KBR by 2.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 235,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,967,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in KBR by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of KBR by 359.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $93,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,503 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in KBR by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in KBR by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,580 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 15,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $61.76 on Friday. KBR, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.45 and a 52-week high of $72.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.55.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. KBR had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s payout ratio is 25.21%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on KBR shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen lowered KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KBR presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

