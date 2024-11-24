Natixis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 11,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Medpace during the first quarter valued at $307,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medpace in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 67,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,401,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,911,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

MEDP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Baird R W downgraded shares of Medpace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Medpace in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $404.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Medpace from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $413.00 to $349.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $380.00.

Shares of MEDP stock opened at $337.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $268.80 and a 12-month high of $459.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $340.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $373.33.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $533.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.99 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 50.87% and a net margin of 17.66%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

