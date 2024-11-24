Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 271.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,797 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Solventum were worth $3,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Solventum during the second quarter worth $26,000.

Solventum Stock Up 1.7 %

SOLV opened at $70.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.33. Solventum Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $96.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on SOLV shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Solventum in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Solventum from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

