Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 46,887 Shares of Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 47.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,887 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diodes were worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIOD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter worth $88,000. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Diodes by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Diodes by 25.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,632 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $61.31 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1 year low of $52.71 and a 1 year high of $86.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, SVP Emily Yang sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $70,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,820 shares in the company, valued at $4,216,113.60. The trade was a 1.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $132,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,245,086.35. The trade was a 3.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,172 shares of company stock valued at $295,249. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIOD. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Diodes from $83.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Diodes from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.80.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

Further Reading

