NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd

JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd raised its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 152,597 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 1.2% of JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $18,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hamilton Wealth LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 1,596 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,442,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.8% in the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.3% during the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $152.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

NVIDIA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This trade represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $14,283,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,494,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,105,199,254.85. This represents a 0.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock worth $254,784,327. 4.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.