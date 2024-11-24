NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Accurate Wealth Management LLC

Accurate Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,857 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 2.1% of Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 52.2% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,290 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,597,000 after buying an additional 13,135 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $31,297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,248 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total value of $20,501,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at $57,370,572.59. The trade was a 0.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Melius Research increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.15.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $141.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $152.89.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.57%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

