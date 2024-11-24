NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,286 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 29,272 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 3.8% of KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $43,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $82,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 600.0% in the first quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.27, for a total transaction of $20,501,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,100,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,402,475.59. This represents a 1.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The trade was a 14.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,156,270 shares of company stock valued at $254,784,327 in the last ninety days. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Down 3.2 %

NVDA opened at $141.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.28. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $45.01 and a 52 week high of $152.89. The company has a market cap of $3.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 55.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer hardware maker to purchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $189.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.15.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

