Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 160.0% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 494 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE OXY opened at $51.93 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.42 and a fifty-two week high of $71.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OXY. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.70.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

