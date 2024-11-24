One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price target on One Liberty Properties from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th.

One Liberty Properties Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE OLP opened at $28.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.60 million, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.36. One Liberty Properties has a one year low of $19.25 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.89 million. One Liberty Properties had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 38.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that One Liberty Properties will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

One Liberty Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.25%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at One Liberty Properties

In other One Liberty Properties news, EVP Justin Clair sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $83,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,200.87. This trade represents a 7.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 80.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial and retail properties. Many of these properties are subject to long-term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

