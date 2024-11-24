OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS)

OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,550 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals were worth $53,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $89,000. Avity Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 138.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $10,855,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CRVS opened at $8.95 on Friday. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $10.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.29. The company has a market cap of $575.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 1.05.
Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immune modulator product candidates to treat solid cancers, T cell lymphomas, autoimmune, allergic, and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is soquelitinib (CPI-818), a selective covalent inhibitor of interleukin 2 inducible T cell kinase (ITK), which is in a multi-center Phase 1/1b clinical trial for the treatment of peripheral T cell lymphoma, solid tumors, and atopic dermatitis.
