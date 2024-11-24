Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $1,585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ON. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 12,850.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Onsemi by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Onsemi news, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 840,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,515,896. This trade represents a 0.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ON stock opened at $69.62 on Friday. Onsemi has a 1 year low of $59.34 and a 1 year high of $86.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.79.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. Onsemi had a net margin of 23.80% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Onsemi in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Mizuho set a $85.00 price target on Onsemi in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Onsemi from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.87.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

