Orange County Bancorp, Inc. Increases Cash Dividend by $0.02 per Share

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBT), the parent company of Orange Bank & Trust Company and Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., announced in a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 21, 2024, a $0.02 increase in its cash dividend per share of common stock. The company declared a cash dividend of $0.25 per share, which is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2024, to shareholders of record as of December 4, 2024.

The news of the dividend increase was accompanied by a press release attached as Exhibit 99.1 to the Form 8-K report. Orange Bank & Trust Company, an independent bank with a rich history dating back over 125 years, has seen significant growth, currently boasting total assets of approximately $2.5 billion. Additionally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors, Inc., a Registered Investment Advisor acquired by Orange County Bancorp, Inc. in 2012, also contributes to the company’s diverse offerings and services.

Investors and stakeholders of Orange County Bancorp, Inc. can anticipate the upcoming dividend payout as the company continues its commitment to delivering value to its shareholders.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial and consumer banking products and services, and trust and wealth management services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, local municipal governments, and individuals. It accepts various deposits, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

