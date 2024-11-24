Pathstone Holdings LLC Acquires 2,918 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,659 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 4,591,311 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.5% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,291,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,624,000 after buying an additional 71,984 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 393,351 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,689,000 after buying an additional 25,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1,512.7% during the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 88,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after buying an additional 83,090 shares during the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, Director C Park Shaper sold 690,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $17,081,014.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,809,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,543,985.50. This represents a 9.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy W. Chronis bought 2,241 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.89 per share, with a total value of $55,778.49. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 23,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,235.55. This represents a 10.30 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.36.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI opened at $28.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.82. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $63.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.02). Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.88%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

