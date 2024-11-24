Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,473 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 40,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after buying an additional 4,741 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.0% during the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd increased its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd now owns 120,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,663,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $579,000. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. BNP Paribas cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.22.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $78.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $59.31 and a 1 year high of $82.32.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.79.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.