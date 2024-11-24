Pathstone Holdings LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $4,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 929.9% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 296,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,957,000 after purchasing an additional 267,777 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Stifel Financial in the second quarter valued at $7,415,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stifel Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $5,430,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,765,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stifel Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,815,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on SF shares. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Stifel Financial from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stifel Financial

In related news, COO David D. Sliney sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.18, for a total value of $2,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 159,619 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,535.42. This trade represents a 13.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stifel Financial Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Stifel Financial stock opened at $116.22 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $118.12. The company has a market capitalization of $11.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.10). Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Stifel Financial Corp. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Stifel Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

