Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 1,411 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $4,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 470.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,319,000 after buying an additional 130,308 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter worth about $7,692,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 117,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,433 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $892,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.21.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $83.45 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $51.70 and a 52-week high of $87.16. The company has a market capitalization of $55.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.13 and a 200-day moving average of $72.44.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.27%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 110,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total transaction of $8,038,392.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,243,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,383,385.17. This trade represents a 8.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Nathan D. Manning sold 3,000 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.08, for a total transaction of $231,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 140,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,828,815.04. This trade represents a 2.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 561,095 shares of company stock valued at $44,820,037. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Further Reading

