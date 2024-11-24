Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 854 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group by 64.9% during the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 8,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.01, for a total transaction of $1,219,476.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,281 shares in the company, valued at $5,224,826.81. This trade represents a 18.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber sold 6,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.36, for a total value of $992,669.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,782,214.76. The trade was a 10.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,054,037 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of THG stock opened at $163.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.70. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.36 and a 52-week high of $165.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.25 and its 200 day moving average is $139.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.40. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 33.73%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial lines coverage.

See Also

