Pathstone Holdings LLC Buys 9,322 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,322 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.60% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF worth $3,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFEV opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.80 million, a P/E ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.78. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $29.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.48.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

