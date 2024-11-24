Pathstone Holdings LLC Decreases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 472,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,505 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $4,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 17,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.1% in the second quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 19,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Traveka Wealth LLC now owns 37,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group stock opened at $11.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $12.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $137.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.59.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

(Free Report)

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

