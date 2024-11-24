Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV now owns 19,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greater Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 87,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,251,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its position in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 32,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 48,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Argus downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.71.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $64.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.77 and a beta of 2.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.66 and a 52-week high of $66.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $218,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,378. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 155,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $5,446,975.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 331,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,604,542.38. The trade was a 31.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,167,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,603,067,889 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

