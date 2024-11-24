Pathstone Holdings LLC Grows Position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,675 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $3,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPSC. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in SPS Commerce by 140.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in SPS Commerce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 98.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at SPS Commerce

In other news, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 6,839 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.69, for a total value of $1,160,509.91. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,238,941.74. The trade was a 11.16 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $189.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.24. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.49 and a beta of 0.84. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.58 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $163.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. SPS Commerce’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Northland Capmk lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $209.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.63.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

