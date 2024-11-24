Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $3.80 Million Holdings in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,842 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.06% of AZEK worth $3,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AZEK by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,354,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,175,000 after acquiring an additional 118,351 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in AZEK during the second quarter worth about $86,719,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in AZEK by 66.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,466,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,631,000 after purchasing an additional 587,107 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in AZEK by 14.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,377,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,050,000 after buying an additional 175,841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in AZEK by 25.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,298,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,724,000 after buying an additional 265,827 shares during the period. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on AZEK from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AZEK from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AZEK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.24.

Shares of NYSE AZEK opened at $50.98 on Friday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $51.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a PE ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.88.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

