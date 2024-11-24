Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $3.93 Million Position in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 770,092 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,659 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAN. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Banco Santander in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Banco Santander during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SAN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Santander Price Performance

NYSE SAN opened at $4.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.33. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $5.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.88. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.14.

Banco Santander Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3%. Banco Santander’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Banco Santander Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.