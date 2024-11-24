Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $4,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 725.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Kinloch Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 14,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

VIS stock opened at $276.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $202.00 and a twelve month high of $278.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $263.59 and its 200-day moving average is $248.84.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

