Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.20 Million Stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,675 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,118 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $4,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,504 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 2,418.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 78,387 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 75,275 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,520,383 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,367,000 after acquiring an additional 995,649 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. AM Squared Ltd now owns 7,700 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Halliburton by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 257,107 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $7,469,000 after buying an additional 36,503 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $31.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $27.26 and a 52 week high of $41.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $29.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.00.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The oilfield services company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). Halliburton had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 28.33%. The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Halliburton from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank started coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.74.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

