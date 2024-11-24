Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.32 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.08% of Dycom Industries worth $4,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DY. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 2,353.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 158,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,831,000 after buying an additional 152,509 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 2,543.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,399,000 after acquiring an additional 99,200 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dycom Industries during the third quarter worth $19,424,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,631,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $275,324,000 after purchasing an additional 96,846 shares during the period. Finally, Interval Partners LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $5,247,000. Institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Dycom Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $180.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.27 and its 200 day moving average is $179.07. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.54 and a 12-month high of $207.20. The stock has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

