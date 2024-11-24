Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Raymond James by 3,960.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Raymond James by 77.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Raymond James in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RJF opened at $165.18 on Friday. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $102.42 and a 1 year high of $165.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.89.

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.54. Raymond James had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.86%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Raymond James will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RJF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Raymond James from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Raymond James from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Raymond James from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

