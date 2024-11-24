Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.1% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWS stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $106.71 and a one year high of $138.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

