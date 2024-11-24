Pathstone Holdings LLC Has $4.65 Million Stock Position in Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS)

Pathstone Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 36 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Reliance were worth $4,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Reliance by 27.0% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Reliance by 17.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Reliance in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Reliance by 17.6% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Reliance alerts:

Reliance Stock Performance

Shares of Reliance stock opened at $319.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.85. Reliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $342.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.33 and its 200 day moving average is $290.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Reliance Announces Dividend

Reliance ( NYSE:RS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Reliance had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.00 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Reliance, Inc. will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Reliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance from $340.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Reliance from $335.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RS

Insider Activity at Reliance

In related news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.71, for a total value of $2,091,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,420,491.79. This represents a 27.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark V. Kaminski sold 5,000 shares of Reliance stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.01, for a total transaction of $1,490,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,832 shares of company stock worth $5,595,881 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Profile

(Free Report)

Reliance, Inc operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reliance, Inc. (NYSE:RS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.