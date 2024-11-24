Pathstone Holdings LLC Increases Position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $4,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,113,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $784,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 329,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,360 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 78,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in TransMedics Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 44,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TransMedics Group news, CEO Waleed H. Hassanein sold 8,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.71, for a total value of $1,144,623.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,180,642.53. This represents a 12.27 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward M. Basile sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $563,962.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,158.60. This represents a 90.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,958 shares of company stock worth $5,230,528 in the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransMedics Group Price Performance

TransMedics Group stock opened at $76.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 80.89 and a beta of 2.08. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.77 and a 52-week high of $177.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 8.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.70.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. TransMedics Group had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 8.14%. TransMedics Group’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TMDX shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $173.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.80.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

