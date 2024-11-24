Pathstone Holdings LLC Lowers Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Pathstone Holdings LLC trimmed its position in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,788 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $4,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 110,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Service Co. International by 23.9% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 3.2% in the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 608,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,027,000 after buying an additional 18,972 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 2.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 94,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,462,000 after buying an additional 2,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Service Co. International news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.11, for a total transaction of $4,305,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,588,694.63. The trade was a 4.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 2,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.64, for a total transaction of $218,810.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,566,667.36. This trade represents a 4.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 108,655 shares of company stock worth $9,356,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.25.

Service Co. International Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $87.24 on Friday. Service Co. International has a fifty-two week low of $60.60 and a fifty-two week high of $88.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.83.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 34.88%.

About Service Co. International

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

