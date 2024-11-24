Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 2,196 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,352 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $4,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 8,156,797 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,610,000 after purchasing an additional 134,366 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Fortinet by 198.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,238,856 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $376,016,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,520 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Fortinet by 94.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,755,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $346,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,802,446 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,026,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $302,941,000 after acquiring an additional 657,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,996,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 283,339 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.93.

Shares of FTNT opened at $92.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.37. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.65 and a 1-year high of $100.59. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.85, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,915,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $386,027.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,901.87. This represents a 47.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,095 shares of company stock worth $4,058,575 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

