Pathstone Holdings LLC Purchases 9,358 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,358 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of O. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.5% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $647,492,000 after purchasing an additional 531,008 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.1% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 8,680,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,502,000 after purchasing an additional 265,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Realty Income by 92.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,479,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $410,932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,134,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $324,019,000 after purchasing an additional 116,789 shares during the last quarter. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Realty Income news, Director Mary Hogan Preusse sold 1,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total value of $107,136.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,313.82. The trade was a 6.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on O. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $70.50 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Realty Income from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

Shares of O opened at $57.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.71, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $60.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.09. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $50.65 and a 52 week high of $64.88.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.2635 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 300.96%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

