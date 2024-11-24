Pathstone Holdings LLC Raises Stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $3,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RBLX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 20,800.0% during the third quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roblox stock opened at $49.38 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1-year low of $29.55 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of -30.11 and a beta of 1.56.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $919.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. Roblox’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 12,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $540,455.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,851,702.40. This represents a 12.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 3,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $154,969.43. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 352,844 shares in the company, valued at $15,881,508.44. The trade was a 0.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,011,095 shares of company stock worth $48,171,645. 22.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBLX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. Macquarie lifted their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price target on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.30.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

