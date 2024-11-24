Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.
Toyota Motor Price Performance
Shares of TM opened at $174.40 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23.
Toyota Motor Company Profile
Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.
