Pathstone Holdings LLC Reduces Holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,073 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 300.0% during the third quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 292.1% during the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Toyota Motor Price Performance

Shares of TM opened at $174.40 on Friday. Toyota Motor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $159.04 and a fifty-two week high of $255.23. The company has a market capitalization of $234.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor ( NYSE:TM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.39 by ($1.49). Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $76.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 21.7 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.