Pathstone Holdings LLC Trims Stock Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Pathstone Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 173 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Old Port Advisors increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 23,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 9,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 29,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Up 0.1 %

PEG stock opened at $92.40 on Friday. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $56.85 and a 52 week high of $93.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $46.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.67.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Insider Activity at Public Service Enterprise Group

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Kim C. Hanemann sold 956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.09, for a total value of $86,126.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,307,290.99. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 9,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.61, for a total transaction of $866,594.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,385,252.17. This trade represents a 16.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 28,739 shares of company stock valued at $2,467,753. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on PEG shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research note on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.69.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

Featured Articles

