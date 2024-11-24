Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM) Shares Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Free Report) by 1,151,200.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,024 shares during the quarter. Quest Partners LLC’s holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,264,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,943,000 after purchasing an additional 115,318 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,964,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,372,000 after purchasing an additional 28,272 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,480,000 after buying an additional 4,265 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 6.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 455,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,285,000 after buying an additional 27,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Plymouth Industrial REIT by 38.2% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 402,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,614,000 after acquiring an additional 111,339 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLYM. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Insider Transactions at Plymouth Industrial REIT

In other news, CEO Jeffrey E. Witherell purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $36,980.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 252,248 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,065.52. This represents a 0.80 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pendleton P. Jr. White acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.39 per share, for a total transaction of $91,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,950. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

PLYM stock opened at $18.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.90. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.08 and a 52 week high of $25.55. The stock has a market cap of $852.41 million, a P/E ratio of 939.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4,800.00%.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

